Teen arrested in stabbing of 21-year-old at Arkansas motel, police say

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas have arrested a teen accused of stabbing a 21-year-old at a motel Monday night.

The Rogers Police Department said in a statement Friday that the 17-year-old and the victim were staying in separate rooms at the Regency 7 motel located at 3714 W. Walnut St.

They met outside and got into a fight involving several people, which was when the stabbing took place, police said. A second person was also cut with a knife while he was fleeing with the victim, according to the statement.

The 21-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for a single stab wound to his chest, police said.

An investigation reportedly found that the teen and the victim are members of local rival gangs.

The 17-year-old is being held at the Benton County juvenile detention center on charges of first-degree and second-degree battery as well as engaging in a continuing criminal gang, police said. His name was not released.