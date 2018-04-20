Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 20, 2018, 7:46 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Traylor has Spivey and his mother's trust

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:40 a.m.

arkansas-assistant-coach-jeff-traylor-speaks-wednesday-feb-7-2018-with-members-of-the-media-in-the-fred-w-smith-football-center-on-the-university-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach Jeff Traylor speaks Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, with members of the media in the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the university campus in Fayetteville.

Running back A'Monate Spivey and his mother joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about Arkansas and their relaltionship with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

Spivey, 6-1, 207 of Phenix City, (Ala.) Central used his combination of speed and elusiveness to rush 74 times for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He said Traylor was a like a brother to him while his mother, Lateisha said she trusts the Razorback coach.

He said his interest in the Hogs is high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Traylor has Spivey and his mother's trust

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online