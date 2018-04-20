Home /
Traylor has Spivey and his mother's trust
Running back A'Monate Spivey and his mother joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about Arkansas and their relaltionship with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.
Spivey, 6-1, 207 of Phenix City, (Ala.) Central used his combination of speed and elusiveness to rush 74 times for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He said Traylor was a like a brother to him while his mother, Lateisha said she trusts the Razorback coach.
He said his interest in the Hogs is high.
