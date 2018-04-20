Volunteers, groups sought for Great North Little Rock Cleanup

Volunteers and civic groups are being sought for the annual Great North Little Rock Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 5.

The event, sponsored by the Keep North Little Rock Beautiful organization, uses volunteers to pick up trash and debris in neighborhoods and along city streets and trails. Team leaders will decide the areas where their groups will work.

Keep North Little Rock Beautiful will provide trash bags, safety vests, gloves and cleanup tools such as litter grabbers.

Afterward, volunteers are invited to gather for a “thank you” event at 11:30 a.m. at the John Irwin Pavilion in Burns Park.

Civic clubs, church groups, neighborhood associations and individuals that want to participate can get more information or register to volunteer by emailing green@knlrb.org, or visiting the 2018 Great North Little Rock Cleanup page on Facebook.