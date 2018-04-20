Home / Latest News /
Walmart tests new employee dress code at some stores
By The Associated Press
BENTONVILLE — Retail giant Walmart is testing a new dress code that gives employees more freedom.
Under the pilot program at fewer than 100 stores, workers can wear solid color blue jeans instead of khaki-colored or black denim pants. They also can wear a solid-color shirt of their choosing instead of solid blue or white shirts.
Corporate communications director Justin Rushing said Walmart is always listening to its associates and their feedback helps test these kinds of ideas. There is no end date for the test. The pilot program will continue it until the company feels it has gathered enough information.
Walmart revised its dress code in 2015 when it permitted employees with physically demanding jobs to wear T-shirts.
