Wilson in attack mode for Woodz Elite

The ability to score is always high on the list for college basketball coaches when recruiting, and Woodz Elite 17-under guard Mylik Wilson has that box checked.

Wilson (6-3, 160 pounds) of Rayville, La., had scholarship offers from Houston, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, North Dakota, Grambling State and Louisiana-Monroe going into the Warmup tournament in Northwest Arkansas, and added one from Iowa State at the start of the event on Friday.

“A smooth crafty athletic guy, that likes to shoot the ball a lot,” Wilson said when asked to describe his game. “Attack mode- get to the rack mode.”

He led Rayville to a 34-0 record and the Class 2A state title this past season. He scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in a semifinal game and earned MVP honors with with 25 points and 10 assists in the title game.

Woodz Elite Coach Charles Baker said Wilson is a great scorer.

“He can really fill it up no matter who he’s playing against,” Baker said. “He can score it in bunches and can score it in a lot of different ways. He’s a lot more athletic then what people realize. He can really get off the ground and he can really stroke the ball from distance. That’s what makes him special.”

PrepHoops.com rates Wilson a 3-star prospect and the No. 182 recruit in the nation for the 2019 class. He will have the opportunity over the next several months to improve his ranking.

Wilson said schools are recruiting him as a shooting guard.

“But I can really play the one and the two I play the one for my high school,” he said.

Arkansas, Texas A&M, LSU, Kansas State and others are showing interest. The Hogs plan to catch him in action soon.

“They really like my game,” Wilson said. “They’re going to come watch me a lot this year.”