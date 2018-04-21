Bell grabs Xfinity victory at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Christopher Bell grabbed the lead out of a restart to begin the final stage and held off teammate Noah Gragson to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway on Friday night.

Bell, the 2014 winner of the Short Track Nationals sprint car event at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, led by nearly 0.6 seconds at one point during the final stage, then had Gragson close onto his rear bumper with about 10 laps to go. But just as quickly as Gragson mounted a challenge in his first career start in the series, Bell again pulled away for his second career victory in the series.

Points leader and Virginia native Elliott Sadler finished third and won a $100,000 bonus as the top finisher in the Dash for Cash.