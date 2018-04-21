Central Arkansas man accused of threatening to shoot girlfriend, kill her cat

Police arrested a Sherwood man accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend and kill her cat Friday, according to a Sherwood police report.

Chad Reinier, 42, reportedly broke his girlfriend's cellphone and threatened to shoot her in the leg, police said. When the woman managed to get away, she crashed her car into a wooden fence, according to the report.

She then ran to a neighbor's trailer and called the police. Reinier left the scene, but an officer found him hiding in trees near the trailer, according to the arrest report.

Reinier reportedly told the officer, "I shouldn't have run, and she just got crazy," police said.

The woman had bruises and swelling, according to the report.

Reinier was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday night on charges of false imprisonment, terroristic threatening, interference with emergency communications, criminal mischief and domestic battery. He has a June 19 court date.