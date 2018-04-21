Hogs and Bulldogs to play doubleheader

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s stay in Starkville, Miss., this weekend will be shorter than anticipated.

With strong storms in the forecast Sunday, the Razorbacks and Mississippi State Bulldogs will play a doubleheader today beginning at noon Central. Each game will be nine innings, and the second game will begin about 45 minutes after the first game is finished. Both games will be available online at SEC Network-Plus.

Reserved seating tickets for today’s regularly scheduled game will take priority for the doubleheader at Dudy Noble Field. General admission tickets for Sunday’s game will be valid for general admission to both games.

Fans can contact Mississippi State’s ticket office at (662) 325-2600 for more information.