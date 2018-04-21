• Charles Schumer of New York, the Senate minority leader, said he plans to introduce a bill to take marijuana off the federal list of controlled substances -- in effect decriminalizing its use -- saying, "My thinking, as well as the general population's views, on the issue has evolved."

• Allan Monga, a Portland, Maine, high school student who fled his native Zambia, can compete in a national poetry contest after a federal judge overturned a decision by the National Endowment for the Arts rejecting Monga because he hasn't been granted legal asylum.

• Christine Hartwell of Georgetown, Mass., called it "outrageous" and "silly" and is looking for a new preschool after her 4-year-old daughter returned home from school feeling sad because a teacher told her she couldn't call a classmate her "best friend."

• Cindy White, 41, of Slidell, La., was convicted of identity theft for using another woman's resume to secure a human resources job that paid $105,000 per year, a scheme that unraveled when the company figured out that she couldn't do the work, prosecutors said.

• Chiara Foglietta, a City Council member in Turin, Italy, said she and her domestic partner, Micaela Ghisleni, were blocked from registering the birth of their son, conceived abroad by artificial insemination, due to Italian laws that make fertility treatments available only to heterosexual couples.

• Robert Kerns, 24, found asleep in his still-running car in a restaurant drive-thru in Gulfport, Miss., was arrested on drug-trafficking charges after police reported spotting a smoking pipe and nearly 50 oxycodone pills in plain view.

• Matthew Golden, 41, of Kearney, Mo., was arrested on an assault charge in Altoona, Iowa, after police said he rammed and shot at a van with Florida plates he mistakenly thought was involved in an Amber Alert issued for two children in a sedan with Illinois plates.

• Lois Riess, 56, suspected of fatally shooting her husband in Minnesota in late March and then fleeing to Florida where she killed a woman who looked like her to steal her identity, was arrested in South Padre Island, Texas, police said.

• Harry Worley, a battalion fire chief in Norfolk, Va., said firefighters rescued a man who got stuck 50 feet up a tree while trying to rescue a cat and then, since the ladder truck was in place, took the cat down, too, noting that cat rescues are "not something we normally do."

