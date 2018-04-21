THEATER REVIEW: 'Lion King' at Little Rock's Robinson Center faithful to its original vision

Folks who ate in Little Rock eateries and stayed in Little Rock hotels paid out the sales taxes that funded the multimillion-dollar rebuild for what's now called Robinson Center Performance Hall so really big shows like Disney's The Lion King could finally come to town.

Based on Friday night's performance, they earned their "royalty."

This touring show, which has spent 20 years on the road, puts the pride in the Pride Lands, still as spectacular as it has been on Broadway, with puppets, masks and costumes, music, dance and performances all faithful to original director Julie Taymor's original vision.

All the Elton John-Tim Rice songs from the animated film on which it's based are there, plus some magnificent musical additions.

Simba (Aaron Nelson), the leonine heir apparent, after his Uncle Scar (Mark Campbell) engineers the death of Simba's royal father, Mufasa (Gerald Ramsey), befriends an unlikely animal pair, Timon the meerkat (Nick Cordileone) and Pumbaa the warthog (Ben Lipitz). After a few scenes of Pumbaa rhumba in the jungle, fate and his friend/fiancee Nala (Nia Holloway) bring him back to his rightful prideful place.

Fine supporting performances also come from Mukelisiwe Goba as Rafiki the prescient baboon, Greg Jackson as Mufasa's "secretary" Zazu and the trio of principal hyenas (Keith Bennett as Banzai, Martina Sykes as Shenzi and Robbie Swift as Ed).

The whole thing is just plain fantastic, right from the opening number, "The Circle of Life." Arrive on time, or better, early, because the aisles have to be kept clear for the Pride Rock animal processional, not just through every stage entrance, but down both aisles (the elephant leads down house left, the rhino down house right). Beasts and birds pop up throughout the show in the box seats and the balconies.

The Lion King rules through May 6 at Robinson, at 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway in Little Rock, under the auspices of Celebrity Attractions. Once the performance begins, no one will be admitted until after the opening number. Showtimes and ticket information are available by calling (501) 244-8800 or (866) 870-2717 or online at ticketmaster.com or LionKing.com.

Metro on 04/21/2018