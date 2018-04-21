Missouri governor charged in list leak

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis prosecutors on Friday charged Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with a felony accusing him of using a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign, adding to the woes of the first-term Republican governor, who responded by calling it another effort to "smear" him.

The charge of tampering with computer data is in addition to an earlier charge alleging Greitens took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015. The new charge accuses Greitens of disclosing the donor list from The Mission Continues in 2015 without permission from the St. Louis-based charity that Greitens founded.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign obtained a list of top donors to The Mission Continues and raised nearly $2 million from donors who were on it.

Greitens has been facing increasing pressure to resign -- including from fellow Republicans -- since a special House investigative committee's report released April 11 that detailed allegations from the woman with whom he had the affair. She testified that Greitens restrained, slapped, grabbed, shoved and threatened her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

Greitens has denied committing any crimes and vowed to remain in office, calling the investigations into him a "political witch hunt."

