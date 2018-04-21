Rig driver gets life in deaths of aliens

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a tractor-trailer rig involved in the deaths of 10 smuggled aliens in Texas last year was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., 61, pleaded guilty in October to a count of transporting the aliens resulting in death and a conspiracy count. If he had gone to trial and been convicted, he could have faced the death penalty. The life term Bradley received from senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra doesn’t include the possibility of parole.

At least 39 people, most from Mexico and Guatemala, were inside the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police in July in a Walmart parking lot. Outside temperatures that day reached 101 degrees. Eight people died inside the trailer and two others died after being hospitalized.

“I am so sorry it happened,” Bradley said in a video statement that his lawyers played in court Friday, the San Antonio Express-News reported. “There’s not a day or night that goes by that I don’t relive this scene.”

FAA orders scans of engines on 737s

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered ultrasound inspections of hundreds of jet engines like the one that blew apart at 32,000 feet in a deadly accident Tuesday aboard a Southwest Airlines plane.

The agency said the order affects 352 engines in the U.S. on new-generation twin-engine Boeing 737s, a workhorse jet used by airlines around the world. Under the FAA order, all CFM 56-7B engines that have gone through at least 30,000 takeoffs or landings must be inspected within 20 days.

The National Transportation Safety Board believes one of the engine fan blades snapped on the flight, hurling debris that broke a window and led to the death of a passenger who was sucked partway out of the 737. The jet, with 149 people aboard, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Investigators said the fan blade that broke off was showing signs of metal fatigue — cracks from repeated use that are too small to be seen by the naked eye.

Arizona teachers set walk-off date

PHOENIX — Arizona teachers have voted to walk off the job on Thursday to demand increased school funding, marking a key step toward a first-ever statewide strike that builds on a movement for higher pay in other Republican-dominant states.

The vote was announced at the Arizona Education Association headquarters. Around 78 percent of the 57,000 teachers voted in favor of the walkout, according to Joe Thomas, the association’s president.

Arizona jumped into a movement for higher teacher pay that started in West Virginia, where a strike led to a raise, and spread to Oklahoma, Kentucky and most recently Colorado.

Thursday’s vote announcement followed weeks of protests in Arizona and support from Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to give teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020. Many teachers kept up the pressure at schools and on social media, saying the plan failed to address much-needed funding.