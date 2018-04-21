INDIANS

Napoli to have surgery

CLEVELAND -- Former Indians slugger Mike Napoli will have season-ending knee surgery after getting hurt in the minors.

Napoli tore his right anterior cruciate ligament this week while playing for Class AAA Columbus. He will have the operation once the swelling goes down, and the Indians said that could take two weeks.

The injury is career threatening for the 36-year-old, who had his best season in 2016 when he helped lead the Indians to the World Series. Napoli set career highs with 34 home runs and 101 RBI for Cleveland and was invaluable as a clubhouse leader for Manager Terry Francona.

Francona said he believes Napoli still has a future in baseball, in spite of the injury.

"You don't wish that on anybody," Francona said before the Indians faced the Orioles in Baltimore. "I do think he's smart enough to know that once he gets through this disappointment, he's going to impact somebody, somewhere. Hope it's here."

RAYS

Kiermaier goes under knife

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb that will sideline him two to three months.

Kiermaier was injured sliding headfirst into second base during a 10-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. He had the procedure Friday.

This is the third consecutive season the two-time Gold Glove winner will miss significant time because of injury.

Kiermaier, batting .163 with one RBI, missed 48 games in 2016 after breaking his left wrist diving for a ball. Last season, he fractured his right hip sliding feet first into first base and was out 61 games.

MARINERS

Zunino off 10-day DL

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Seattle Mariners have activated catcher Mike Zunino from the 10-day disabled list after missing the first three weeks of the season because of a strained abdominal muscle.

Seattle activated Zunino on Friday ahead of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Mike Marjama was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma to clear the roster spot.

Zunino was injured during batting practice the day before the regular-season opener. Zunino had performed well during spring training, hitting .395 with 5 home runs in 17 games.

WHITE SOX

Rodon targets May return

CHICAGO -- Carlos Rodon is relieved. He feels good and thinks he could return to the Chicago White Sox in late May.

So it's a much different situation than last year.

Rodon, 25, is back in Chicago for a couple of days for a checkup with a team doctor and a side session in front of White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper. The left-hander is expected to begin pitching in extended spring training games in Arizona next week.

