Boat with 76 Burmese Muslims rescued

BIREUEN, Indonesia — Indonesian fishermen rescued 76 Rohingya Muslims stranded off the coast of Aceh on Friday, authorities said, in the latest attempt by members of the persecuted ethnic group to flee Burma by sea.

The police chief of Bireuen regency in Aceh on the island of Sumatra, Riza Yulianto, said the group of eight children, 25 women and 43 men was brought ashore in their wooden boat Friday afternoon. It was unclear how long they had been at sea.

Aceh’s Disaster Mitigation Agency said the Rohingya told local authorities that they wanted to reach Australia.

The agency said it was coordinating with the local government to provide temporary shelter. It said seven people were given medical treatment.

Officials were interviewing the refugees, and villagers had donated clothes and food, said Hidayatullah from the local civic group Rapid Response Action.

Hidayatullah, who uses one name, said fisherman went to the aid of the Rohingya after seeing the boat at about 2 p.m. Its sail wasn’t working, he said.

Burma’s persecution of its Rohingya Muslim minority has sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of people over land into neighboring Bangladesh since August.

Protests cut short S. Africa leader’s trip

MAHIKENG, South Africa — South Africa’s president has cut short a visit to Britain to return home and deal with violent protests in a provincial capital.

President Cyril Ramaphosa left the Commonwealth meeting in London to respond to the turmoil in the North West Province capital of Mahikeng, where residents brought life to a standstill with protests over alleged corruption and calls for the premier to resign.

Ramaphosa was visiting the city Friday in the most significant test of his public peacemaking skills since he took office in February.

A statement from the president’s office noted clashes with police and called for calm and engagement “rather than violence and anarchy.” It also urged police to show restraint in the city of about 300,000.

The unrest continued Friday, with the South African Broadcasting Corporation showing police firing rubber bullets to disperse looters in the streets. It reported that 23 people had been arrested, citing local police.

South Africa’s foreign minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, confirmed that Botswana had closed its border with the province because of the chaos, South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Italian court convicts 8 Mafia colluders

MILAN — A court in Palermo has convicted eight defendants, including a close associate of Silvio Berlusconi, on charges showing collusion between the Sicilian Mafia and the government during the early 1990s.

Prosecutor Nino Di Matteo said Friday’s verdicts demonstrated with “certainty that while in Italy bombs were exploding, in 1992 and 1993, some exponents of the government were negotiating with the Cosa Nostra and transmitting threats of the Cosa Nostra to the government.”

He said in particular, the conviction of former Forza Italia Sen. Marcello Dell’Ultri made clear that he had transmitted requests between the Mafia and Berlusconi’s first government.

That, he said, showed “relations didn’t stop with Berlusconi, the entrepreneur, but arrived at Berlusconi, the politician.” The defendants received sentences between eight and 28 years.

Quiet since 1768, Japan volcano blows

TOKYO — A volcano in southern Japan has erupted for the first time in 250 years, and authorities set up a nogo zone around the mountain.

Mount Io spewed smoke and ash high into the sky Thursday in its first eruption since 1768. Japan’s Meteorological Agency on Friday expanded a no-go zone to the entire mountain from previously just around the volcano’s crater.

Explosions briefly subsided Friday, but officials cautioned residents in nearby towns against falling volcanic rocks and ash.

The volcano is part of the Kirishima mountain range on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. The area is about 620 miles southwest of Tokyo.

