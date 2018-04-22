Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 22, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

4 dead in Nashville Waffle House shooting; suspect sought

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:49 a.m.

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Nashville say four people are dead after a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black pants and a coat. A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the shooter, who then took off his coat and fled the area.

Police said via their Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. They said they named him as a person of interest because the car that the gunman arrived in was registered to him.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said three people died at the scene and one person died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

At least four people were injured.

