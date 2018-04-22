INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 1515 S. Scott St., residence, Ricco Ardemagni, noon April 11, property valued at $45.
• 224 E. 7th St., residence, Stella Edwards, 8:15 p.m. April 11, property valued at $20
• 2308 W. 13th St., residence, Frank Hill, 3:50 a.m. April 12, property valued at $1,100.
72204
• 3400 S. University Ave., business, unknown, 2:47 a.m. April 8, cash totaling $49, property value unknown.
• 3408 S. University Ave., business, unknown, 9:30 a.m. April 8, property valued at $301.
• 8500 Keller Dr., residence, Diana Shelton, 10 a.m. April 8, property valued at $1,050.
• 6802 W. 34th St., residence, Lashonda Moore, 3:07 a.m. April 9, property value unknown.
• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Stacy Martin, 11:34 a.m. April 11, property valued at $2,001.
72205
• 5700 W. Markham St., business, Mohammed Shahare, 1:18 a.m. April 11, property valued at $5,600.
72207
• 6204 I St., residence, Tiffany Letson, 1 p.m. April 11, property value unknown.
72209
• 9413 Dartmoor Dr., residence, Tyson Storay, 8 a.m. April 6, property valued at $600.
• 5517 W. 51st St., residence, Victoria Watson, 6:30 a.m. April 8, cash totaling $575, property valued at $603.
• 9516 Crofton Dr., residence, Amanda Benton, 7:30 a.m. April 11, property valued at $761.
• 4615 W. 61st St., business, Mack Fazeli, 8:15 p.m. April 11, property valued at $302.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1320 Franklin St., residence, Christopher Scroggins, noon April 3, property valued at $4,250.
• 111 W. Pershing Blvd., business, unknown, midnight April 7, property valued at $1,219.
72116
• 3690 McCain Park Dr., Apt. C, residence, Martika Turner, 7 a.m. April 9, property value unknown.
72117
• 13004 Bell Flower Dr., residence, Jevon Stigger, 1 a.m. April 2, property valued at $2,700.
72118
• 210 W. 51st St., residence, Larry Mann, 6:30 a.m. April 5, cash totaling $16, property valued at $1,420.
