The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1515 S. Scott St., residence, Ricco Ardemagni, noon April 11, property valued at $45.

• 224 E. 7th St., residence, Stella Edwards, 8:15 p.m. April 11, property valued at $20

• 2308 W. 13th St., residence, Frank Hill, 3:50 a.m. April 12, property valued at $1,100.

72204

• 3400 S. University Ave., business, unknown, 2:47 a.m. April 8, cash totaling $49, property value unknown.

• 3408 S. University Ave., business, unknown, 9:30 a.m. April 8, property valued at $301.

• 8500 Keller Dr., residence, Diana Shelton, 10 a.m. April 8, property valued at $1,050.

• 6802 W. 34th St., residence, Lashonda Moore, 3:07 a.m. April 9, property value unknown.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Stacy Martin, 11:34 a.m. April 11, property valued at $2,001.

72205

• 5700 W. Markham St., business, Mohammed Shahare, 1:18 a.m. April 11, property valued at $5,600.

72207

• 6204 I St., residence, Tiffany Letson, 1 p.m. April 11, property value unknown.

72209

• 9413 Dartmoor Dr., residence, Tyson Storay, 8 a.m. April 6, property valued at $600.

• 5517 W. 51st St., residence, Victoria Watson, 6:30 a.m. April 8, cash totaling $575, property valued at $603.

• 9516 Crofton Dr., residence, Amanda Benton, 7:30 a.m. April 11, property valued at $761.

• 4615 W. 61st St., business, Mack Fazeli, 8:15 p.m. April 11, property valued at $302.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1320 Franklin St., residence, Christopher Scroggins, noon April 3, property valued at $4,250.

• 111 W. Pershing Blvd., business, unknown, midnight April 7, property valued at $1,219.

72116

• 3690 McCain Park Dr., Apt. C, residence, Martika Turner, 7 a.m. April 9, property value unknown.

72117

• 13004 Bell Flower Dr., residence, Jevon Stigger, 1 a.m. April 2, property valued at $2,700.

72118

• 210 W. 51st St., residence, Larry Mann, 6:30 a.m. April 5, cash totaling $16, property valued at $1,420.

