COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

April 22

Arsenic and Old Lace

SEARCY — Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch St., will present Arsenic and Old Lace at 1:30 p.m. Show-only tickets are $18 for adults; and $16.50 for seniors ages 55 and older, students and military personnel. For a meal, add $17. Meal reservations are required 48 hours in advance. For more information, call (501) 368-0111 or visit centeronthesquare.org.

Harmony United Methodist Church Homecoming

SEARCY — Harmony United Methodist Church, 507 Arkansas 305 S., will have its homecoming today. The morning message will start at 11 with Pastor Donna Harvey, followed with dinner on the grounds, then an afternoon of singing and playing by the Bull Creek Band. Donations will be accepted for upkeep of the Harmony Cemetery. For more information, call Kathy Ball at (501) 473-1890.

Gospel Music

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will host gospel-music evangelists Earl and Rita Reynolds from Hemet, California, at 6 p.m. Pastor Royce L. Lowe and the congregation invite everyone to attend. An offering will be received. For more information, call (501) 982-5018.

Chamber Singers Concert

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring the Harding Chamber Singers, directed by Kelly Neill, at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert, a varied program of poetry set to music, is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Arpil 23

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot Chapter of AARP will meet at 6 p.m. at a new location, on the second floor of the Veterans Park Community Center, 508 N. Lincoln. Guests at the meeting will include the primary candidates for the upcoming election. Members are invited to attend the meeting and bring questions, concerns and friends.

White County Historical Society Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Dining Room of the Harding Place retirement community, 801 S. Benton. Mike Polston, staff historian for the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture, will present the program on letters mailed home from World War I soldiers. The meeting is open to the public.

Heritage Center Dedication

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Heritage Center ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony will be 1 p.m. at the Indian Rock Cave entrance, 337 Snead Drive. The public is invited to celebrate as the Indian Rock Cave (the Edgemont Shelter) Log Cabin (circa 1850) and the museum are rededicated as the Heritage Center. Fairfield Bay has joined the Certified Local Government program, which recognizes a concentrated local effort to protect the city’s historic resources.

Belle Canto and Concert Choir Performance

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a concert featuring Belle Canto, under the direction of Stacey Neely, and the Harding Concert Choir, under the direction of Kelly Neill, at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The concert, which will include Chinese, French and Swahili pieces, is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

April 24

Symphony Orchestra Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Michael Chance, will perform at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is titled At the Movies, including music from Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean, Wicked, The Lord of the Dance, Saving Private Ryan and Hamilton. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

April 26

Iris Show

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will present its annual iris show in the lobby of Regions Bank downtown. The club will receive entries at the bank from 8-9 a.m. Judging will begin at 10, and the judged show will be open for viewing by the public from noon to 3:45 p.m. American Iris Society rules will be followed. Entry in the show is open to all local iris growers, including entries from outside the club. Each entry must have been grown by its exhibitor and be identified with its registered name. Judging will be done by AIS-accredited judges.

Jazz Band Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University jazz bands will give a concert at 7 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. Two jazz bands, one led by Wes Parker and the other by Andrew Cook, will perform blues, swing, Latin, funk and contemporary styles. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

April 26 – April 28

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap

BEEBE — The Theater Department at Arkansas State University-Beebe will present the murder mystery The Mousetrap, by Agatha Christie, at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Owen Center Auditorium, 910 N. Pecan St., on the Beebe campus. The play is open to the public, and admission is free.

April 27

Gallery Reception and Art Walk

BATESVILLE — There will be a gallery reception for the sixth annual Batesville Area Arts Council National Juried Exhibition from 5-7 p.m. at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. An art walk will also take place at various locations on Main Street. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382.

April 28

Humane Society Trivia Night

BATESVILLE — The Humane Society of Independence County will host its annual Trivia Night fundraiser at the Batesville Community and Aquatics Center, 1420 20th St. Doors will open at 5, and trivia will start at 6. A catered meal and drink are included with the paid registration fee of $25. Tables of 10 will compete in four rounds of trivia for a grand prize. Activities include games, raffles, a silent auction, a bake sale and a table-decoration contest, with contestants providing the decorations. Tables for 10 are $250. Smaller parties will be grouped at the event. For a registration form or more information, call Lisa Lambert at (870)612-2621.

Auditions for Annie’s Sandy

BATESVILLE — The Humane Society of Independence County and the Batesville Community Theatre will offer auditions for Sandy, the canine co-star of the Community Theatre’s production of Annie, during Trivia Night on Saturday at the Batesville Community and Aquatics Center. The role calls for a light-brownish dog who can demonstrate basic sit, stay and down commands and be available for rehearsals. Annie will be performed June 19-24. For more information or to register a dog for an audition, call or text Suzanne at (870) 613-3836 by Friday.

Bald Knob Annual Strawberry Pageant

BALD KNOB — The Bald Knob Annual Strawberry Pageant will take place Saturday. The deadline to enter is Friday. For more information, call Terri Pate at (501) 283-0999.

Daylily Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have a spring sale from 8 a.m. to noon on the courthouse square with the Searcy Farmers Market, rain or shine. For more information, call (501) 268-3711.

Brass Quintet Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Brass Quintet will perform at 2 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Recital Hall. This is a student-directed concert featuring a French horn, a trombone/baritone, a tuba and two trumpets. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Book Sale and Quilt Raffle

CABOT — Friends of the Cabot Library will host a book sale and quilt raffle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Hardback books and DVDs are $1 each; paperbacks and music CDs are 25 cents each, to be paid for with cash only. Tickets for a chance to win a black-and-white 86-by-86-inch bargello quilt are $5 each or five for $20. Proceeds will benefit the library and its programs. For more information, call (855) 572-6657, email friendsofthecabotlibrary@outlook.com, or visit www.facebook.com/friendsofcabotpubliclibrary.

CASA Pre-Kentucky Derby Party

NEWPORT — The Gateway CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), serving the 3rd Judicial District of Arkansas, will have a pre-Kentucky Derby party at the Newport Country Club, 703 Walker Drive. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by bingo with cash prizes and other activities, including a hobby-horse race, a ladies’ hat contest, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $35 each, and door prizes will be awarded. There will be an online auction on Gateway CASA’s Facebook page through Saturday. For more information or tickets, call (870) 219-9791.

Beebe Chamber Banquet and Fundraiser

BEEBE — Viva Beebe! — the 2018 Beebe Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Fundraiser — will take place at 6 p.m. at the McKay Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. The evening will include a fiesta dinner, chamber updates, community awards, a live auction and more. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door or $210 for a table for eight. Purchase tickets at A Perfect Bloom, Ameriprise Financial Services and the Beebe City Hall. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 882-8135.

Wheelin’ & Healin’ Car & Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 19th annual Wheelin’ & Healin’ Car & Truck Show, a fundraiser for the Arkansas Baptist Health Foundation’s Healthy and Active Youth Program, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The show, also hosted by the Arkansas Pontiac Association Car Club, features 200-plus show cars and trucks. The event is free to the public, with free parking. There will be concessions and door prizes. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Entry fees are $25 to be judged for awards or $5 for display only. Call Joe at (501) 416-6107 or Tony at (501) 425-3457. The rain date is May 5. For more information, call (501) 982-2245 or visit www.arkansaspontiacs.org or www.goodselltruck.com.

Student Recital

SEARCY — Harding University’s music department will present a student recital featuring Jacob Chesney and Brent Hall on horn at 5 p.m. in Harding’s Reynolds Center Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

ONGOING

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College is offering free GED classes at the following locations: Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 3-6 p.m. Mondays; Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays; and Salem High School from 4-7 p.m. Mondays. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, the military or employability. Instructors are available for one-on-one assistance. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Shepherd’s Center Wednesday Activities

BEEBE — Seniors participate in classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. The classes include quilting, art, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, genealogy, beginning computers, Bible discussions and bridge, as well as other classes at various times. Lunch is a potluck served to all who attend, whether or not they bring a dish.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

American Legion Post 71 Meeting

CABOT — Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71 will have its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. April 26, with a pre-meeting meal at 6 p.m., at 114 N. First St. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Golf Tournament

CABOT — Criswell Robinson American Legion Post 71 will host its fourth annual golf tournament April 30 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Rolling Hills Country Club. The four-person scramble fee is $75 per person or $300 per four-person team. Proceeds will benefit children and youth, veterans and the local community. The tournament needs hole sponsors. For more information, call Post 71 at (501) 203-5715.

Boys & Girls Club Banquet Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville Banquet Fundraiser will take place May 1 at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive. The theme of the event is Empowering Bright Futures With a Heart of Giving. The keynote speaker will be Susan Hutchinson, the first lady of Arkansas, and the master of ceremonies will be Denise Middleton, news anchor at THV11. Guest speakers will be Jacksonville’s K-9/Community Service Officer Johnny Hicks and youth author and club kid Akire Williamson. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30. Tickets, at $45 each, may be purchased online at www.jbgc.org or at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Crain Ford, Jacksonville Florist, Graffiti Graphics, Cancun Restaurant and Whit Davis Lumber. For more information, call (501) 982-4316.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Kelly Miller Circus

BATESVILLE — The Kelly Miller Circus, sponsored by the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project, will perform at 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the City Park-Lower Field. The tent raising will begin at approximately 9 a.m. Advance tickets — at $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors 65 and older — are available at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant and First Community Bank. Tickets at the Circus Box Office on May 4 will be $13 for adults and $8 for children. Buying advance tickets will support the Literacy Project.

New Vision Newport Graduation Banquet

NEWPORT — New Vision Newport, an adult leadership development program of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, will have a dinner and graduation ceremony to honor the 2017-2018 graduates at 6 p.m. May 8 at the Newport Country Club. The evening will feature presentations for three team projects: An Art Incubator project, development of a Neighborhood Watch program and the branding of the new Downtown Entertainment Series. The public is invited, and dinner is $25 per person. For reservations, send payment to 201 Hazel St., Newport, AR 72112; or call the chamber office at (870) 523-3618 by May 2.

Newport Newcomers Luncheon & Bake Sale

NEWPORT — The Newport Newcomers Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 619 Second St. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will support local charities. For more information, call (870) 219-9791.

Planning Your Food or Beverage Business

SEARCY — A Business Model Canvas, a visual tool to help prospective and new entrepreneurs focus on the building blocks of successful businesses, will be presented from 1-3 p.m. May 15 at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2323 S. Main St. The seminar will take participants through each section of a canvas customized for the food and beverage industry. The instructor is Nicolas Mayerhoeffer, a business consultant from the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The registration deadline is May 13, and there is no fee. For more information, visit www.searcychamber.com or call (501) 268-2458.

Bead Making Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW— The Arkansas Craft School will offer Beginner Glass Bead Making on May 18; and Intermediate/Advanced Bead Making on May 19 and 20, with Sage and Tom Holland. The beginner single-day class will cover the basic techniques, skills and safety practices needed to create glass beads. In the second two-day class, students who have taken the beginning class or have previous experience in bead making are welcome to learn a wide range of techniques. For more information or to register, call (870) 269-8397 or visit arkansascraftschool.org.

Women Helping Women

SEARCY — Women Helping Women, sponsored by the White County Extension Homemakers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at First Community Bank, 800 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway. The event will provide information and assistance for women who are in or have faced a difficult situation and do not know where to go for help. Speakers will offer information on shelters, health, disaster situations and other helpful topics. Bingo will be played with prizes awarded. Attendees who bring a nonperishable food item for local food banks will have a chance to win a door prize.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 21 at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.