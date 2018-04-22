COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

April 22

Seussical the Musical

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s School of Fine Arts will present Seussical the Musical at 2:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12 per person. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Arsenic and Old Lace

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Players will present Arsenic and Old Lace at 2 p.m. at Woodlands Auditorium. Tickets are $20 each. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit hsvticketsales.com.

April 23

Nell Mondy Lecture Series

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s J.D. Patterson School of Natural Sciences will host Gregory Smith, the Otto N. Frenzel III Senior Conservation Scientist at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, in the Solving Art Mysteries through Chemistry lecture at 6:30 p.m. in OBU’s Walker Conference Center. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

April 23 – April 26 and April 30

We the People

MALVERN/HOT SPRINGS — The Malvern Middle School Pre-Advance Placement students will present a literary-based civic-engagement exhibit titled We the People from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at College of the Ouachitas in Malvern and from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at National Park College in Hot Springs.

April 24

Terrific Tuesday

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to participate in activities for teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tweens Imagine

BRYANT — Children ages 8 to 18 are invited to practice and make props for a talent show at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Art Class

BENTON — Painting enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 24 – May 6

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s School of Fine Arts will host senior art exhibits Tuesday through May 6 in the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. Tricia Griffin will present her exhibit Tuesday through May 3 on the first floor. Morgan Cansler and Sarah Engebrecht will present their exhibits Tuesday through May 6 on the second floor. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

April 25

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to After-School Adventures, a role-playing game, from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Kids Meet!

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to Kids Meet! at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature a French presenter and treats. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

April 26

Tweens Imagine

BRYANT — Tweens Imagine will present a talent show at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

The Greatest Show Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s annual Ouachita Singers and Women’s Chorus spring concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

April 27 – May 6

Arts & the Park

HOT SPRINGS — Arts & the Park will take place Friday through May 6 throughout Hot Springs. The event will feature demonstrations, exhibitions, parties, performances and more. For more information or a complete list of events and activities, visit hotspringsarts.org.

April 28

Islands in the Steam

HOT SPRINGS — Islands in the Steam, a luau dance party, will begin at 8 p.m. at Low Key Arts, 118 Arbor St. The event, reserved for ages 18 and older, will feature a limbo contest, hors d’oeuvres, prizes, music and more. Tickets will cost $10 at the door. For more information, visit lowkeyarts.org.

Plant Sale and Garden Show

HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Master Gardeners will present their 19th annual Plant Sale and Garden Show at

9:30 a.m. at the Garland County Fairgrounds. The free event will feature seminars, a children’s activity area, a silent auction and more. For more information, visit hotsprings.org.

Benton Fun Rocks! Painting Party

BENTON — The Benton Fun Rocks! Painting Party will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature door prizes and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

OBU Juried Student Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Art Club will showcase students’ work in the annual Juried Student Exhibit through Sept. 29 in the Hammons Gallery in Ouachita’s Mabee Fine Arts Center. The exhibit features art submitted by art majors and non-art-majors, and selected by guest juror Matthew Smith. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, contact Summer Bruch at bruchs@obu.edu or (870) 245-4655, or call (870) 245-5208.

April Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The April exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features a selection of works by Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, Jill Kyong, Sandra Sell, Tony Saladino, Gene Sparling, Emily Wood and others. The show will be on display through April 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music the third Saturday of each month. There is something for everyone, including ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Dancers are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. A short lesson is given at 7 p.m., with dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. Dances are $10 per person. Monthly memberships are available at the door. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@ arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.