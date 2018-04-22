Delightful Derby Day

Members and guests of the Oaklawn Club were greeted with a cheery "Happy Derby Day" from employees April 14 as they stepped off the elevator into the private club at Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs. The Arkansas Derby is the last race of the season at the track.

Racing fans were dressed in festive spring outfits, some of the men wearing a red rose on their lapel and some of the women wearing gardenia corsages. Women wore an array of fancy millinery from dainty fascinators to elaborate feathered and flowered wide-brimmed hats.

Lunch was from a buffet that included roast beef, corned beef, several salads and sides, oysters on the half shell, boiled shrimp, sesame crusted Ahi tuna and smoked salmon. Dessert included a variety of cannoli and other sweets.

While watching the races and enjoying their lunch, guests were serenaded by several musical groups including a western band and the Razzmajazz Dixieland Jazz Band.

Magnum Moon, owned by Robert and Lawana Low of Springfield, Mo., was the winner of the Arkansas Derby.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

