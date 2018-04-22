I-40 ramp to close at West Memphis
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:17 a.m.
Routine maintenance on an Interstate 40 interchange ramp in West Memphis will require the overnight closing of the ramp for three days beginning today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
The westbound off-ramp for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day through Tuesday, weather permitting.
Motorists needing access to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive should take the Arkansas 131 exit, the department said.
Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones.
