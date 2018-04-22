Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 22, 2018, 3:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

I-40 ramp to close at West Memphis

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:17 a.m.

Routine maintenance on an Interstate 40 interchange ramp in West Memphis will require the overnight closing of the ramp for three days beginning today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The westbound off-ramp for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day through Tuesday, weather permitting.

Motorists needing access to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive should take the Arkansas 131 exit, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic cones.

Metro on 04/22/2018

Print Headline: I-40 ramp to close at West Memphis

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: I-40 ramp to close at West Memphis

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online