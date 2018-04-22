It's always a hit playing the Padres

The San Diego Padres are the only team in Major League Baseball to never have thrown a no-hitter.

Playing their 7,835th game since joining the majors in 1969, the Padres came close to throwing a no-no on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks when Tyson Ross lost his bid with two outs in the eighth inning.

Ross, a right-hander who is celebrating his 31st birthday today, said he mistakenly began thinking about the possibility of the unlikely episode.

"I'm dumb," Ross said. "I [thought] about it in the fourth inning or fifth inning. But I was able to put those thoughts out of my mind and execute and continue to roll."

Arizona's Christian Walker broke up the no-hitter with a deep drive to center that rookie Franchy Cordero appeared to have misjudged. San Diego went on to win the game 4-1, but Ross (10 strikeouts, 3 walks) did not pick up the victory.

In 1972, Steve Arlin of the Padres pitched 8⅔ innings before giving up a hit against Philadelphia. In 2006, Chris Young threw 8⅓ hitless innings against Pittsburgh.

In 2011, five San Diego pitchers combined for 8⅔ hitless innings against the Dodgers.

El Diablo!

In a 1995 episode of Seinfeld, actor Patrick Warburton, who portrayed David Puddy, painted his face to look like a devil in support of the New Jersey Devils.

In the famous episode, Puddy was walking back with Kramer, Elaine and Jerry when he was almost hit by a car crossing the street. Puddy screamed at the car in support of his beloved hockey team, which frightened a priest who happened to be in the car.

"Don't mess with the Devils! We're the Devils! We can beat anybody! The Devils!" Warburton shouted.

Warburton told NHL.com he has embraced the love from the Devils fan base since the episode aired, and he made sure to be there for the playoffs Wednesday night.

"This is always a lot of fun to be here. I've been a Devils fan since they adopted me," Warburton said. "The Devils are my team, and it is always great to be back here."

Pardon me

President Donald Trump said he's considering "a Full Pardon!" for boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after Jack Johnson was convicted by an all-white jury of "immorality" for one of his relationships.

Trump tweeted that actor Sylvester Stallone called him to share Johnson's story.

Trump said Johnson's "trials and tribulations were great, his life complex and controversial."

The president added: "Others have looked at this over the years, most thought it would be done, but yes, I am considering a Full Pardon!"

Johnson was convicted in 1913 for violating the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral" purposes.

The boxer died in 1946. His great-great niece has pressed Trump for a posthumous pardon.

Sports quiz

Name San Diego's opening day pitcher in 1969, the Padres' inaugural season.

Sports answer

Dick Selma struck out 12 and tossed a complete game in the Padres' 2-1 victory against the Houston Astros on April 8, 1969.

