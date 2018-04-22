Kicking it for cancer

The venerated Cajun's Wharf couldn't be a more fitting venue for RockStar Lounge.

The rock 'n' roll-theme event allows "groupies" of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute to "band" together, dress like rockers and raise fans and friends while enjoying performances by tribute bands and rock and pop star impersonators.

This year's event lucked out, weather-wise, on a Friday the 13th that had been given a seriously stormy forecast. The only storm that showed up, at least in this case, was the musical storm wrought by Slippery When Wet -- The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute band (named for the band's 1986 album).

The evening, which began with a VIP reception complete with passed morsels and champagne, was hosted by the Cancer Institute Foundation's Envoys advocacy group. Guests gathered on the deck as well as on the first- and second-floor lounge areas of Cajun's to mingle while enjoying heavy hors d'oeuvres, a Slippery When Wet signature drink and other libations.

Later they danced and rocked out to the sounds of the band as they brought such Bon Jovi ditties as "In and Out of Love," "This House Is Not for Sale," "Runaway" and "Livin' on a Prayer."

-- Story and photos by

Helaine R. Williams

High Profile on 04/22/2018