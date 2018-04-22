Home / Latest News /
Michael Brown's mother, attorneys to speak at Harvard panel
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:16 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The mother of Michael Brown and the maker of a documentary about his death will be speaking at Harvard University.
Brown was an unarmed, black 18-year-old when he was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The officer was not charged. Brown's death touched off widespread protests and a national discussion about race relations and police.
His mother, Lezley McSpadden, will be at Harvard on Monday for a panel titled "The Movement for Black Lives: Justice for Michael Brown 4 Years Later."
She will be joined by attorneys for the Brown family and by Jason Pollock, a filmmaker whose documentary "Stranger Fruit" details Brown's death.
The documentary will be screened before the 6 p.m. discussion. The event is being hosted by Harvard's Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.
