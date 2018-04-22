Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 22, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

Michael Brown's mother, attorneys to speak at Harvard panel

By The Associated Press

In this April 27, 2016, file photo Lezley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, speaks during an interview in St. Louis. Brown was an unarmed, black 18-year-old when he was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo. The officer was not charged. Brown's death touched off widespread protests and a national discussion about race relations and police. McSpadden is to be at Harvard University, Monday, April 23, 2018 for a panel titled "The Movement for Black Lives: Justice for Michael Brown 4 Years Later." (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The mother of Michael Brown and the maker of a documentary about his death will be speaking at Harvard University.

Brown was an unarmed, black 18-year-old when he was fatally shot by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The officer was not charged. Brown's death touched off widespread protests and a national discussion about race relations and police.

His mother, Lezley McSpadden, will be at Harvard on Monday for a panel titled "The Movement for Black Lives: Justice for Michael Brown 4 Years Later."

She will be joined by attorneys for the Brown family and by Jason Pollock, a filmmaker whose documentary "Stranger Fruit" details Brown's death.

The documentary will be screened before the 6 p.m. discussion. The event is being hosted by Harvard's Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.

