Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, wounded in June when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers during a baseball practice, will spend “the next several days” recovering at home after undergoing another surgery related to his injuries, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said.

Jamal Jackson, 49, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Mele, whom Jackson is accused of randomly stabbing in the neck as the man sat in a Ventura, Calif., steakhouse with his 5-year-old daughter on his lap.

Aleksey Germash, a Brooklyn, N.Y., postal worker accused of detaining and delaying mail, told investigators that he hoarded about 17,000 pieces of mail for more than a decade because he was overwhelmed by how much he had to deliver, according to a criminal complaint.

John Heenan, a Democratic candidate for Montana’s U.S. House seat, has bought airtime on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s television stations to blast the company for having reporters read conservative-leaning statements on the air.

Jacqueline Gibson said investigators told her that video from a Metrolink train that struck and killed her husband, 71-year-old Ernest Gibson, as they were crossing the tracks showed that Ernest Gibson pushed her out of the way moments before the accident in Dana Point, Calif.

Erik Estrada, the actor who starred in CHiPs , a 1970s TV series about California Highway Patrol officers, donated a 3-year-old narcotics dog named Mako to the Police Department in St. Anthony, Idaho, where Estrada serves as a reserve officer.

Lt. Fred Dauer, a police officer in Emeryville, Calif., thought he had come across a traffic accident when he reached an intersection and saw parked cars and people standing around, but he ended up using a pole to free a baby raccoon that had crawled inside the engine compartment of an SUV while it was stopped at a traffic signal.