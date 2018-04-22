WHITE SOX

Farquhar has brain hemorrhage

CHICAGO -- White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar suffered a ruptured aneurysm that caused a brain hemorrhage Friday night during the team's game against the Astros.

The Sox said in a statement Saturday that he is stable but in critical condition in the ICU at Rush University Medical Center. He is being cared for by Dr. Demetrius Lopez and the Rush neurosurgical team.

Farquhar was taken to the hospital after passing out in the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

Farquhar threw 15 pitches in the sixth inning of the Sox's 10-0 loss to the Astros. In the bottom of the inning, he lost consciousness. Sox medical staff and EMTs crowded the dugout to tend to him and take him into the team clubhouse.

Farquhar regained consciousness and was taken to Rush for further evaluation.

Farquhar, 31, is in his seventh major-league season and his second season with the Sox after signing on as a free agent midway through 2017.

The Sox called up reliever Gregory Infante and placed Farquhar on the 10-day disabled list.

METS

Harvey demoted to bullpen

ATLANTA -- Matt Harvey found out he's been sent to the New York Mets' bullpen and was furious.

But he admits his pitching hasn't been good, and said he's determined to earn his way back into the rotation.

"On a scale of one to 10 being (upset), a 10," Harvey said before the Mets played Atlanta on Saturday night. "But my performance hasn't been there and I have to do whatever I have to do to get back into the starting rotation and right now that's go to the bullpen and work on some things ... figure it out."

A starter his whole career, Harvey, 29, lost his spot after repeated problems on the mound.

"He threw a bullpen today, and he'll be available Tuesday," first-year Mets Manager Mickey Callaway said. "I don't think he is obviously very happy about it. I wouldn't say he's discouraged. I think he's motivated to go out there and show everybody that he can be a starter again at some point.

"He can help us. It's inevitable that he's going to make more starts for us this year. That's how baseball goes. Everybody uses tons of starters; 11 was the average last year for every team."

Since a solid first start, Harvey has struggled, most recently when he allowed six earned runs in the first three innings Thursday night in Atlanta as the Braves beat New York 12-4. That dropped Harvey to 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA. In 26 innings over 4 starts, he's allowed 26 hits, 4 home runs and 4 walks.

YANKEES

Source: Torres gets the call

NEW YORK -- A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that top prospect Gleyber Torres is being called up to the Yankees.

The 21-year-old infielder will join the Yankees before today's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the person said Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.

Torres has hit .347 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 11 RBI for Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the International League. He was removed from the RailRiders' 6-5 loss to Toledo on Saturday after six innings.

Torres was at second base for the sixth time this season on Saturday and also has played nine games at shortstop and nine games at third.

Voted the top player in the 2016 Arizona Fall League, Torres had been at Class AAA for a month last year when he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his non-throwing left arm during a headfirst slide into home plate on June 17.

Warren on DL with back strain

Reliever Adam Warren has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained back.

New York announced the move before Saturday's 9-1 victory over Toronto. Right-hander Jonathan Holder was called up from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take his place, and he pitched two perfect innings to close out the victory.

Warren is the 11th Yankee to go on the disabled list this season, seven shy of last year's total. Just two of this year's players have been activated -- outfielder Aaron Hicks and pitcher CC Sabathia.

Warren allowed one earned run in 2 2/3 innings in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays. His 46 pitches were the most he's thrown since July 9, 2016, at Pittsburgh.

Warren's right ankle was bruised during the season-opening series in Toronto when he was hit by a comebacker.

NATIONALS

Gott gets call, Grace goes on DL

LOS ANGELES -- The Washington Nationals have recalled right-hander Trevor Gott from Class AAA Syracuse after placing left-hander Matt Grace on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

The club announced the moves before Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gott (0-0, 5.40 ERA) joins the Nationals for the second time this season, having appeared in 5 games, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits in 5 innings before being sent to the minors on April 13.

Grace (0-0, 5.08) aggravated the injury Friday night, allowing 1 run and 1 hit in one-third of an inning in the Nationals' 5-2 victory over the Dodgers.

