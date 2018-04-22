100 years ago

April 22, 1918

• Polish Independence Day will be celebrated by the Polish people of Little Rock and North Little Rock Sunday afternoon, May 12, when a patriotic program will be given at the Polish Hall, Fourteenth and Orange streets. The celebration also will be made the occasion of a manifestation of Polish loyalty to the United States and to unfurl a service flag in honor of Polish boys of two cities who are now in the military service of the United States. The celebration is an annual event, but the occasion this year will be more generally observed than ever before on account of the United States' carry in the world war.

50 years ago

April 22, 1968

• GREENWOOD -- An architect will be hired by the Western Arkansas Development Association to draw up plans for rebuilding Greenwood, which was ravaged by a tornado Friday that left 12 dead and 75 injured. More than 50 business, professional and civic leaders met Sunday to discuss plans for rebuilding the shattered city. The "new" Greenwood will be designed for a population of 20,000.

25 years ago

April 22, 1993

• Most tourists to Little Rock these days want to know about Bill Clinton and the location of the place he made his acceptance speech on election night, local tourism workers say. And to appease these inquiring minds, the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is providing answers in a $100,000 presidential exhibit the city plans to display at the Old State House.

10 years ago

April 22, 2008

• FORT SMITH -- A Pizza Hut restaurant near downtown was offering pizza and "pot" to go before the manager was arrested Friday, according to a police news release. Fort Smith Police Department narcotics officers assisted Arkansas Beverage Control agent J.C. Rider's investigation into reports that the manager of the restaurant at 1813 Grand Ave. was selling marijuana from the drive-through window. Aaron Massey, 28, of Fort Smith was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

