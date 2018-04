Outdoors calendar

Calendar

APRIL

24 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, South Ramp. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

26 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Colton's Steakhouse and Grill. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

27 Arkansas Tech University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Rock, Blackwell. Lane Tarvin (501) 743-9101 or Lane.Tarvin@conagra.com

27 University of Central Arkansas Ducks Unlimited banquet.Knights of Columbus Hall, Conway. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or wglenn1@cub.uca.edu

27-28 Arkansas Air Gun Extravaganza. Hot Spring County Fairgrounds, Malvern. Admission $5. Children 12-under admitted free with an adult. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

28 Trader Bill's Outdoor Sports & Marine Tournament Trail bass tournament. Lake Hamilton. (501) 623-8403 or traderbils.com

28 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Chicot. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

28 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. DeGray Lake, Caddo Bend Ramp. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346.

28 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. Garrett Philpott (870) 830-6677 or ggphilpott@gmail.com

28 Whit's Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith Pool to Kerr Pool. (479) 785-5985.

28 Arkansas High School Bassers tournament. DeGray Lake, Spillway Ramp. Entry fee $30/boat. arhsbassers@gmail.com or facebook.com/arhsbassers/

28 Centennial Bank Benefit Bass Tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park, Russellville. Entry fee $110/boat, and $125 after April 21. Register at fish4amission.org. Contact Brian at (501) 514-0898, Amanda at (501) 514-1140 or email fish4amission@gmail.com

28 Arkansas Legacy Fishing team bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. Joel Newman at (501) 454-0270 or joel@fishonar.com or Thomas Wilkins (501) 580-4662 or thomas@fishonar.com.

29 Mr. Bass of Arkansas pro-am bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cody Kemp (501) 815-3058.

31 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.

MAY

3 Sherwood chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Sherwood Forest outside pavilion. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

5 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Narrows Ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186.

5 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited catfish tournament. Lake Dardanelle. Nathan Brent (479) 857-8887 or nathan.brent1014@yahoo.com

5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail tournament. DeGray Lake. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net

5 Get5Bass Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 5:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883.

5-6 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Bull Shoals Lake, Diamond City. 6 a.m.-4 p.m., and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

