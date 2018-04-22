Drayer is our pet of the week. He is a 50-pound, 1½-year-old Catahoula/shepherd mix. With his beautiful coat and light eyes, he's quite the heartbreaker. Drayer was rescued after a life of abuse, but that hasn't made him any less loving -- he loves to play with dogs and will gladly let cats curl up for a nap on top of him. He can be shy around new people, particularly men, but once he's warmed up, he's the perfect companion. His adoption fee is $200.

Canine Close-Up

Lola is a 12-pound, 2-year-old Chihuahua mix that had a very tough life. She was found in a trailer with 50 other dogs. As a result of her upbringing, she was very anxious and fearful of new people and places. But now that she's in foster care, Lola has started opening up, and she loves to play with her doggy foster brother. She's also mastered potty training with a doggy door. Lola needs a patient owner who will work with her on her quirks. She would do well in a home with another confident dog. Her adoption fee is $200.

Zoey is a 45-pound, 2-year-old Labrador mix. Zoey was found abandoned, and she was skittish and didn't know how to be a family dog. Now that she's in foster care, she's made a lot of progress and is a perfect sweetheart. Zoey needs a home with a firm handler and another confident dog to play with. As a Paws in Prison graduate, Zoey's adoption fee is $250.

Sonny is a 40-pound, 2-year-old foxhound, and he is the sweetest thing around. Sonny can be shy at first, but once he warms up, he is a little goofball puppy in an adult dog's body. He loves to play with other dogs and chew on elk antlers. As a Paws in Prison graduate, his adoption fee is $250.

Drayer and friends can be adopted through Care for Animals. More information is available at (501) 603-2273 and careforanimals.org.

Metro on 04/22/2018