Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 22, 2018, 8:15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Register to vote

This article was published today at 3:58 a.m. Updated today at 5:58 a.m.

Voter registration

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the May 22 primary and judicial elections. Forms are available online at www.sos.arkansas.gov or at county clerk's offices, revenue offices, libraries, disability agencies and military recruitment offices.

SundayMonday on 04/22/2018

Print Headline: Register to vote

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Register to vote

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online