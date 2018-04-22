Register to vote
Voter registration
Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the May 22 primary and judicial elections. Forms are available online at www.sos.arkansas.gov or at county clerk's offices, revenue offices, libraries, disability agencies and military recruitment offices.
