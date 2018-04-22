Threat of rain thwarts Moore's shot at 1st win

Andrew Moore's first three outings for the Arkansas Travelers this season resulted in no decisions. On Saturday, the opening day starter for the Travs never got an opportunity to take the mound.

The Travelers' game with the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park was postponed because of the potential for thunderstorms forecast in central Arkansas.

The game has been rescheduled as a doubleheader May 11 starting at 5:10 p.m.

Moore (0-0, 3.31) pitched at three professional levels in 2017, including making nine starts for the parent Seattle Mariners. Moore, who posted a 2.08 ERA in 34⅔ innings for the Travs in 2017, was the Mariners' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2016.

In his previous start seven days ago, Moore gave up five runs in 4⅔ innings in Corpus Christi. Against the Hooks on April 10, Moore struck out a career-high 10 batters and allowed only 2 hits in 6 shutout innings, but the Travelers' relievers could not hold the lead. On opening day, Moore left the game after 5⅔ innings with the game tied at 1-1.

The Travs are scheduled to play a single game today against the Cardinals starting at 2:10 p.m.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 2:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (1-1, 4.24); Cardinals: RHP Chris Ellis (0-0, 0.93)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Tulsa, 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 4:10 p.m.

