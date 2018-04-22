Home / Latest News /
Trump wrongly claims NKorea has agreed to 'denuclearization'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming North Korea has agreed to "denuclearization" before his potential meeting with Kim Jong Un.
North Korea said Friday it would suspend nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches before summits with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim also said a nuclear test site would be closed and "dismantled."
The North stopped short of suggesting it has any intention of abandoning its nuclear arsenal. But Trump tweeted Sunday that the North has "agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!"
South Korea's president has said Kim isn't asking for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula as a condition for abandoning his nuclear weapons. If true, it would seem to remove a major sticking point to a potential disarmament deal.
BOLTAR says... April 22, 2018 at 11:16 a.m.
Only a fool would enter an agreement with Trump and expect him to keep his word.
