Sunday, April 22, 2018, 5:54 a.m.

TV news shows

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:47 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Perez; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; White House legislative affairs director Marc Short. 9 a.m., KARKTV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Corker; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — French President Emmanuel Macron. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock; repeats 1 p.m., Fox News Channel.

The Associated Press

Print Headline: TV news shows

