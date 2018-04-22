Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Perez; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; White House legislative affairs director Marc Short. 9 a.m., KARKTV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Corker; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — French President Emmanuel Macron. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock; repeats 1 p.m., Fox News Channel.
