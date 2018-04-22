Home / Sports / College Sports /
Golf
UA women maximize long day, earn shot at SEC title
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 2:42 a.m.
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 10 South Carolina
WHAT SEC women’s golf championship, match play final
WHEN 7 a.m.
WHERE Greystone Golf & Country Club, Hoover, Ala. (6,253 yards, par 72)
TV SEC Network
PAIRINGS Maria Fassi (Ark) vs. Anita Uwadia, 7 a.m.; Cara Gorlei (Ark) vs. Marion Veysseyre, 7:10 a.m.; Alana Uriell (Ark.) vs. Ana Palaez, 7:20 a.m.; Kaylee Benton (Ark.) vs. Ainhoa Olarra, 7:30 a.m.; Dylan Kim (Ark.) vs. Lois Kaye Go, 7:40 a.m.
The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the match play final of the SEC women's golf championships Saturday in style by downing No. 1 Alabama by a 3-1-1 margin during a long day in Hoover, Ala.
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will face No. 10 South Carolina today at 7 a.m. in a match that will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
"We're going to go out and try to win the shot," said Arkansas Coach Shauna Estes-Taylor, who said her iWatch recorded 13½ miles of walking Saturday. "Hopefully at the end, we can accomplish our goal. It would be amazing to bring the first-ever SEC championship for our golf team back to Fayetteville."
The Razorbacks took down No. 13 Florida 3-2 in the morning match on the Legacy Course of the Greystone Golf & Country Club. South Carolina eliminated Missouri 3-0-2 in the morning and took out Georgia 4-1 in the afternoon.
Arkansas junior Maria Fassi, the nation's No. 2-ranked player, had another big day with a pair of victories, including a 1 up win over No. 7 Kristen Gillman of Alabama, the U.S. Amateur champion. Junior Kaylee Benton also won both of her matches.
Junior Cara Gorlei had a victory in the morning and halved her afternoon match with Cheyenne Knight. Senior Alana Uriell split her two matches, while junior Dylan Kim went 0-2.
Fassi and Gillman, leading off for both teams on the back nine, played a tight match that was tied seven times through 13 holes before Fassi pulled ahead with back-to-back wins on Nos. 5 and 6. Gillman pulled within one with a birdie on the next hole.
Fassi, who tied South Carolina's Ainhoa Olarro for medalist honors on Friday before losing in a playoff, held on to complete the victory.
Estes-Taylor said she wanted to pit Fassi against Gillman.
"We knew that it was going to be a tough match and a hard-fought match," Estes-Taylor said. "When you're playing the No. 1 team in the country you've got to bring your best game. We got fortunate with our lineup. If I could pick an optimal lineup, it's the one we were able to match up."
Benton took the lead against Alabama's Lakareber Abe with a birdie on the first hole and never trailed. The native of Buckeye, Ariz., led by as many as four holes before taking a 3-and-2 victory.
Uriell fell behind on No. 10, got back even with a birdie on No. 11 and took the lead with a par on No. 13. The Carlsbad, Calif., native led by as many as three holes before closing out her 2-and-1 victory.
Gorlei trailed Knight for eight consecutive holes but made up a three-hole difference by getting all square with a birdie on No. 1, and taking the lead with a par on No. 2. Knight salvaged the halved match with a par on No. 9 as Gorlei bogeyed.
Kim, who tied for fourth in the stroke play portion of the SEC championships, fell 3-and-1 to Alabama's Angelica Moresco.
The Razorbacks downed the Gators by a 3-2 margin in the morning match, with victories by Fassi, Gorlei and Benton.
Fassi bolted out to an early lead and took out Taylor Tomlinson 4-and-3. Benton won 3-and-2 over Addie Baggarty, and Gorlei edged Sierra Brooks 2-and-1.
The Arkansas losses were Uriell's 1-up setback to Elin Esborn, and Kim's 2-and-1 loss to Marta Perez.
Alabama beat Vanderbilt 3-2 in the morning, while South Carolina eliminated Missouri 3-0-2 and Georgia downed Auburn 3-2.
Sports on 04/22/2018
Print Headline: UA women maximize long day, earn shot at SEC title
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: UA women maximize long day, earn shot at SEC title
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.