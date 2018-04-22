Little Rock notebook

Upgrades to close part of 24th Street

A portion of 24th Street will be closed for about a month beginning Monday.

The roadway from Fair Park Boulevard to South Taylor Street will be closed while improvements are made at Fair Park and 24th Street.

The work is estimated to take about four weeks.

Motorists can take 23rd or 25th streets as an alternative route to avoid the closure.

The road will close at 9 a.m. Monday.

Civil Rights Trail's developer sets talk

The man who led the development of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail will speak Monday.

Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, will speak at noon at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail promotes civil-rights tourism through 14 states from Kansas to Delaware. There are more than 130 sites on the trail.

Central High School is one of the stops.

The event is free and open to the public. Seats can be reserved by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or calling (501) 683-5239.

All Clinton School programs also are streamed live at clintonschool.uasys.edu/uacslive/.

Daughter to speak about journalist dad

The daughter of a former New York Times journalist who covered landmark civil-rights uprisings will talk next weekend about her father and the book she wrote about him.

Anne Farris Rosen is a freelance journalist and daughter of the late John Herbers, who worked for The New York Times.

She will speak at the Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday. Rosen wrote Deep South Dispatch: Memoir of a Civil Rights Journalist about her dad. There will be a book signing after the event.

Civil-rights uprisings around the country during Herbers' time as a journalist rocked his conscience, a news release said.

"Herbers' retrospective is a timely and critical illumination on America's current racial dilemmas and ongoing quest for justice," the release said.

Rosen has covered politics, government and social policy issues for The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Pew Research Center.

She was a general assignment and political reporter for the Arkansas Gazette from 1985 to 1991.

She reported on Arkansas for The New York Times from 1985 to 1994.

Inaugural disc-golf tourney is Saturday

A new disc-golf tournament will kick off next weekend to benefit the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The tournament will be at Reservoir Park, 8321 Reservoir Road, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit park programs like Adopt-a-Flowerbed, Adopt-a-Park, Adopt-a-Trail, Volunteer Park Rangers and Jr. Park Rangers.

The cost to enter is $60 per team. Teams can compete in one of three divisions: recreational, amateur or professional.

Prizes, games and raffles will take place throughout the day, and food and beverages will be available.

More information is available from Karen Sykes at (501) 442-7320 or ksykes@littlerock.gov.

Metro on 04/22/2018