North Little Rock notebook

Volunteers sought for cleanup event

Volunteers and civic groups are being sought for the annual Great North Little Rock Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 5.

The event, sponsored by the Keep North Little Rock Beautiful organization, uses volunteers to pick up trash and debris in neighborhoods and along city streets and trails. Team leaders will decide the areas where their groups will work.

Keep North Little Rock Beautiful will provide trash bags, safety vests, gloves and cleanup tools such as litter grabbers.

Afterward, volunteers are invited to gather for a "thank you" event at 11:30 a.m. at the John Irwin Pavilion in Burns Park.

Civic clubs, church groups, neighborhood associations and individuals that want to participate can get more information or register to volunteer by emailing green@knlrb.org, or visiting the 2018 Great North Little Rock Cleanup page on Facebook.

Farm stand sets season opening

The St. Joseph Farm Stand farmers market in North Little Rock will open for its third season May 5, the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas announced.

The Farm Stand is on the grounds of the St. Joseph Center, a working farm at 6800 Camp Robinson Road, on the site of a former orphanage listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Farm Stand advertises "fresh, local, naturally grown seasonal produce," including meat, eggs, locally produced jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods and treats, according to the announcement. Visitors can also tour the gardens on site and see the center's farm animals. Most of the produce is grown at the center's farm.

Amanda Isbell is taking the helm as Farm Stand manager at St. Joseph this season.

All proceeds from the farm sales go toward the preservation and restoration of the historic St. Joseph Center, with a mission of serving the community.

More information is available by emailing sjfarmstand@gmail.com or visiting the St. Joseph Farm Stand Facebook page.

Convention chief gets new job title

Bob Major's title has changed to president and chief executive officer of the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, instead of executive director.

The change, approved by the North Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission last week, is in name only; Major's pay does not change.

Commissioners were told the new title would be more consistent with the titles for heads of other convention and visitors bureaus.

"It's about the perception of the position," Major said, arguing that the new title would help him compete with other cities to attract conventions to North Little Rock. "I think it levels the playing field for us with the ones I figure are our competition."

Commission Chairman Tom Roy said the executive director title was "just outdated."

Renaming of street on council agenda

The North Little Rock City Council is expected to approve at its Monday meeting renaming the east-west portion of Counts Massie Road to White Oak Crossing, according to legislation on its agenda.

A public hearing on the change is set during the council's 6 p.m. meeting Monday. Notices were sent to all property and business owners along the route, according to the legislation.

The Maumelle City Council authorized the name change at its meeting last Monday. The road runs through both cities, extending to the planned interchange at Interstate 40 that Maumelle will oversee. The new name would take effect May 11.

Counts Massie Road runs straight north from Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock. White Oak Crossing will be the name for the portion of the road beginning where it makes a sharp turn eastward all the way to the new interchange, according to the legislation.

