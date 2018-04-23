Home / Latest News /
Arkansas teen killed, 3 hurt in head-on collision on state highway, police say
This article was published today at 8:50 a.m.
A teenager was killed and three other people hurt in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.
State police say 18-year-old Emmalei Nicole Utley of Caraway lost control of her vehicle in rainy conditions around 1:30 p.m. on Arkansas 18 in Bowman.
Utley’s eastbound 2005 Pontiac then traveled into westbound traffic and was hit head-on by a 2013 GMC, according to a preliminary report. Utley suffered fatal injuries as a result.
Also hurt were the GMC’s driver, 46-year-old John Franklin Lyles of Lake City, and two passengers — 43-year-old Sherrie Lynn Lyles of Lake City and a male minor.
Utley’s death was one of at least 111 recorded so far this year in a traffic crash on a state road.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas teen killed, 3 hurt in head-on collision on state highway, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.