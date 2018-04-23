Arkansas teen killed, 3 hurt in head-on collision on state highway, police say

A teenager was killed and three other people hurt in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

State police say 18-year-old Emmalei Nicole Utley of Caraway lost control of her vehicle in rainy conditions around 1:30 p.m. on Arkansas 18 in Bowman.

Utley’s eastbound 2005 Pontiac then traveled into westbound traffic and was hit head-on by a 2013 GMC, according to a preliminary report. Utley suffered fatal injuries as a result.

Also hurt were the GMC’s driver, 46-year-old John Franklin Lyles of Lake City, and two passengers — 43-year-old Sherrie Lynn Lyles of Lake City and a male minor.

Utley’s death was one of at least 111 recorded so far this year in a traffic crash on a state road.