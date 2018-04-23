78-year-old Arkansas woman dies days after rollover wreck

A 78-year-old Arkansas woman died four days after being involved in a rollover wreck, authorities say.

The crash happened about 7:20 p.m. April 11 in the 1500 block of Danville Road in Hot Springs, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Jacquelyn Kinney of Hot Springs Village was driving north when her 2012 Ford Escape crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, police said.

The SUV rolled over once before coming to a rest on its passenger side, the report states.

Kinney was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where she was pronounced dead April 15, according to police.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 111 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary state police data show.