Home / Latest News /
Arkansas attorney general asks court to halt 2 dicamba rulings
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:55 p.m.
PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' attorney general has asked the state's highest court to halt two judges' rulings exempting some farmers from the ban of an herbicide that took effect last week.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to stay the rulings in Mississippi and Phillips counties preventing the state from enforcing the dicamba ban on groups of farmers in those counties.
The state Plant Board's dicamba ban took effect last week and will run through Oct. 31. The ban was issued after the board received nearly 1,000 complaints last summer that the herbicide drifted onto crops and caused damage.
The state Supreme Court earlier this month stayed a similar ruling by a Pulaski County judge exempting six farmers from the dicamba ban.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas attorney general asks court to halt 2 dicamba rulings
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.