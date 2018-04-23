Arkansas police chief, officer placed on paid leave, mayor says; both named in civil-rights suit

A northeast Arkansas city's police chief and one of the department's officers have been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said in a statement Monday that he placed Police Chief Chris Kirksey and Sgt. Matt Cook on paid leave Friday.

The reason for the decision was not released.

A civil-rights lawsuit filed in federal court April 5 names the city, Snapp, Kirksey, Cook and officer Matthew Mercado as defendants.

The lawsuit states that Smithville resident Adam Finley, represented by attorney Mark Rees, was unlawfully arrested, assaulted and harassed by Walnut Ridge police officers during a December 2016 traffic stop.