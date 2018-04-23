City lists police chief finalists

Jacksonville's mayor on Sunday identified the three finalists vying to become the city's new police chief, a position that has been a consistent source of controversy and uncertainty for the city over the past year.

The finalists include Christopher Chapmond, an assistant police chief with the Hot Springs Police Department; James Jones, a security and legal consultant in Michigan; and James Bacon, a former Russellville police chief who now works at a security company. Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher identified the finalists in an interview Sunday.

Chapmond has been assistant police chief in Hot Springs since 2016 and has been with the department for more than two decades, according to his application.

Jones, a former senior lieutenant with the Detroit Police Department, works for MVP Capital Ventures LLC in Michigan as a security and legal consultant, performing security assessments on commercial and industrial properties, his application shows.

Bacon is the former police chief of Russellville and of Nixa, Mo., but now works as a national account manager for Allied Universal Security, his application shows.

City records show that 36 people applied for the position. The applicants had a wide range of experience -- some were former and current police chiefs while others have not served in law enforcement for years.

Most of the applicants served in supervisory law enforcement roles within Arkansas, including former Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green Sr. and Trumann Police Chief Chadwick Henson.

There are also several out-of-state candidates, including a police commander in Abington, Pa.; a police chief for New Washington, Ohio; and a deputy police chief from Ithaca, N.Y.

Jacksonville began looking for a new police chief last month after the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that a past false-report conviction disqualified Geoffrey Herweg, the city's former police chief, from serving in the position under the state's constitution. Court records show Herweg pleaded guilty in 2002 to giving a false report to a police officer in Texas.

Herweg had been sworn in as Jacksonville's police chief last April and served as chief until June, when a Pulaski County circuit judge removed him pending the outcome of a lawsuit from Jacksonville City Council member Tara Smith.

After the circuit court ruling, Fletcher appointed City Attorney Robert Bamburg as police director.

Earlier this month, five Jacksonville police officers sued to remove Bamburg from the position. The suit argued that "chaos" ensued in the Police Department under Bamburg's leadership and that Bamburg has retaliated for rank-and-file officers supporting Herweg's removal.

According to the suit, state law prevents Bamburg from holding the position because elected officials are prohibited from simultaneously holding two city jobs and because Bamburg is not a police chief.

Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police has also cast a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Fletcher and Bamburg. The organization said the two men have shown an "inability" to lead the city's Police Department.

In a termination letter sent to Herweg, Fletcher wrote that the Supreme Court's ruling prevents Herweg from holding any city position in Jacksonville.

"You know the real gist of the situation: I've got to make every effort to rectify the divisiveness in our City that's been created by this litigation," the letter reads. "The reality is clear: your continued employment with the City is not beneficial to you or the City."

Fletcher, in the letter, said the Supreme Court ruling was not what he had hoped or prayed for.

"It saddens me more than I can say that we haven't been successful in defending against this crazy lawsuit," Fletcher wrote.

