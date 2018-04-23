Diamond Hogs remain in top 10 ahead of Texas Tech series

FAYETTEVILLE — Days removed from being swept for the first time this season, Arkansas fell four spots to No. 7 in the latest USA Today Coaches’ Poll released on Monday.

Arkansas opened last week with an 11-7 win over regional rival Missouri State at Baum Stadium before traveling to Mississippi State, where the Razorbacks blew a five-run lead Friday night and dropped both games of the Saturday doubleheader.

Despite the losses, Arkansas remains in a tie for first place in the SEC West with Ole Miss at 10-8 with 12 conference games remaining (6 home, 6 away).

The Razorbacks return to Baum Stadium for five games this week beginning with No. 4 Texas Tech tomorrow before a Friday-Sunday series against Alabama. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network.

Other SEC teams in the poll include Florida (No. 1), Ole Miss (6), Kentucky (15), Vanderbilt (17), Texas A&M (18), Georgia (20), and Auburn (22). LSU, No. 21 in last week's poll, dropped out following an 0-4 week that included a midweek loss to Tulane.

ARKANSAS IN THE USA TODAY COACHES’ POLL BY WEEK:

PRESEASON — 6

WEEK 2 — 7

WEEK 3 — 10

WEEK 4 — 4

WEEK 5 — 6

WEEK 6 — 8

WEEK 7 — 3

WEEK 8 — 3

WEEK 9 — 7