Monday, April 23, 2018, 1:51 p.m.

Diamond Hogs remain in top 10 ahead of Texas Tech series

By Scottie Bordelon

This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.

arkansas-pitcher-blaine-knight-16-pitches-during-the-first-inning-of-their-ncaa-college-baseball-game-against-mississippi-state-in-starkville-miss-friday-april-20-2018

PHOTO BY JIM LYTLE

Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight (16) pitches during the first inning of their NCAA college baseball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Friday, April 20, 2018.

FAYETTEVILLE — Days removed from being swept for the first time this season, Arkansas fell four spots to No. 7 in the latest USA Today Coaches’ Poll released on Monday.

Arkansas opened last week with an 11-7 win over regional rival Missouri State at Baum Stadium before traveling to Mississippi State, where the Razorbacks blew a five-run lead Friday night and dropped both games of the Saturday doubleheader.

Despite the losses, Arkansas remains in a tie for first place in the SEC West with Ole Miss at 10-8 with 12 conference games remaining (6 home, 6 away).

The Razorbacks return to Baum Stadium for five games this week beginning with No. 4 Texas Tech tomorrow before a Friday-Sunday series against Alabama. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network.

Other SEC teams in the poll include Florida (No. 1), Ole Miss (6), Kentucky (15), Vanderbilt (17), Texas A&M (18), Georgia (20), and Auburn (22). LSU, No. 21 in last week's poll, dropped out following an 0-4 week that included a midweek loss to Tulane.

ARKANSAS IN THE USA TODAY COACHES’ POLL BY WEEK:

PRESEASON — 6

WEEK 2 — 7

WEEK 3 — 10

WEEK 4 — 4

WEEK 5 — 6

WEEK 6 — 8

WEEK 7 — 3

WEEK 8 — 3

WEEK 9 — 7

