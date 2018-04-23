Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 23, 2018, 11:19 a.m.

Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.

In this April 19, 2018, photo provided by the Montoursville Police Department in Montoursville, Pa., Jason Bentley, left, deputy chief of the department, escorts an 84-year-old man to see his wife, also 84, in the emergency department of UPMC Susquehanna hospital in Williamsport, Pa.

PHOTO BY MONTOURSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An elderly Pennsylvania man had no way of visiting his ill wife in the hospital, so he called police to help.

Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina said the 84-year-old man's same-aged wife had a medical emergency Thursday and was taken from their home in an ambulance.

The man told Gyurina, who was at the scene, that he had no family in the area to take him to the hospital, and he can't drive anymore.

Gyurina gave him the patrol car's cell number and told him to call whenever he was ready to go.

A few hours went by, and Deputy Chief Jason Bentley got the call. He picked up the man and escorted him into the hospital in Williamsport.

The chief said: "It's a small town so you try to help out when you can."

