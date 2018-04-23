Subscribe Register Login

Police: Man accused of killing 4 at Waffle House arrested

Monday, April 23, 2018, 1:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

First National Bank in Paragould buys Little Rock bank

By David Smith

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

First National Bank in Paragould, the eighth largest bank in Arkansas with $1.3 billion in assets, has agreed to acquire One Bank & Trust of Little Rock, the Paragould bank said Monday.

The purchase will give First National will have $1.5 billion in assets and 20 locations, including six One Bank offices in Little Rock.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: First National Bank in Paragould buys Little Rock bank

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online