First National Bank in Paragould buys Little Rock bank
By David Smith
This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.
First National Bank in Paragould, the eighth largest bank in Arkansas with $1.3 billion in assets, has agreed to acquire One Bank & Trust of Little Rock, the Paragould bank said Monday.
The purchase will give First National will have $1.5 billion in assets and 20 locations, including six One Bank offices in Little Rock.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
