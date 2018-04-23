GOLF: Henderson State men lead GAC tournament; Piddon carries Tech to lead; ASU 11th at Sun Belt tournament

Henderson State men lead GAC tournament

Henderson State’s Trey DePriest posted an opening-round 67 and has a three-shot lead at the Great American Conference Men’s Golf Championship in Hot Springs.

Henderson holds a two-shot lead over Northwestern Oklahoma State, posting a 1-over 289.

Arkansas Tech is third at 293, followed by Arkansas-Monticello (298), Southeastern Oklahoma (298), Southwestern Oklahoma (298), Oklahoma Baptist (299), Harding (304), Southern Arkansas (307) and Southern Nazarene (309).

Piddon carries Tech to GAC tournament lead

Behind Peerada Piddon’s 71 on Sunday, the Arkansas Tech University women hold a five-stroke lead in the Great American Conference Women’s Golf Championship after the first round at the Hot Springs Country Club.

The Golden Suns shot a combined 301 in the first of three rounds with Piddon’s 1-under-par leading the 43-player field by two strokes. Piddon recorded birdies on three of the first five holes, and she leads the tournament with five birdies. Pia Nunbhakdi followed with a 74, scoring pars on 14 of 18 holes, to sit in a tie for fourth.

Southwestern Oklahoma is second with a 306, followed by Henderson State (310), Southern Arkansas (317), Oklahoma Baptist (318), Arkansas-Monticello (318), Southern Nazarene (327), Northwestern Oklahoma (332) and Harding (332).

ASU 11th at Sun Belt tournament

The Arkansas State University men are 11th after Sunday’s first round of the Sun Belt Conference Championships, shooting an 18-over 313 at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla.

Arkansas State sits one stroke back from 10th-place Louisiana-Lafayette and eight strokes behind ninth-place Georgia State heading into the second round.

Senior Tanner Napier led the team with an even-par 71 to tie for fourth place among a field of 60 golfers. Napier sits one stroke behind joining a three-way tie for first place in the tournament.

Sophomore Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 33rd place after posting a first-round 78, while junior Jakub Bares and sophomore Matthew Cole are each tied for 55th place after shooting an 82.