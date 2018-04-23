Little Rock police: Man accused of robbing grocery store tackled by security, arrested

A man was tackled and arrested after trying to rob a Little Rock grocery store, police say.

About noon Sunday, officers were called to a robbery in progress at Edwards Cash Saver, 1701 Main St., an arrest report states.

When police arrived, security reportedly had 33-year-old Reginald Dwayne Andrews in custody after tackling him to the ground.

Andrews was transported to UAMS Medical Center for his injuries then to the Pulaski County jail, police said.

As of Monday morning, Andrews was being held at the jail in lieu of $730 bond on charges of robbery and refusal to submit to arrest, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court April 30.