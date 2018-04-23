Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man pleads guilty in 2-year-old girl's shooting death
By John Lynch
This article was published today at 2:45 p.m. Updated today at 3:30 p.m.
A Little Rock man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for the November 2016 slaying of a 2-year-old girl.
Ramiya Reed’s death by gunfire, two days before Thanksgiving, drew public attention to an ongoing violent feud between two of the Capital City’s major gangs.
Deshaun Malik Rushing pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, before Circuit Judge Barry Sims. Prosecutors dropped other charges. The 22-year-old defendant will have to serve 21 years before he can apply for parole at age 41.
The toddler was riding on South Harrison Street in a car driven by a cousin when a passing car fired shots into the family vehicle. There were six people in the vehicle, four of them children. Ramiya was the only victim. She had been sitting in her mother’s lap.
