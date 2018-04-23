Little Rock man who expressed interest in sex with children gets 10 years in prison

A Little Rock man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, the U.S. attorney for the state's Eastern District said.

Authorities arrested David Allan Frazier, 56, on Sept. 6 after finding he had multiple images of child pornography and had engaged in online conversations expressing interest in having sex with children.

Frazier was indicted on a charge of enticement of a minor Sept. 12. His 10-year sentence will be followed by eight years of supervised release, according to U.S. District Judge J. Leon Holmes's ruling.

"Today's decade-long sentence sends the message that individuals who prey on innocent children over the internet are being monitored, and when caught, will be prosecuted and punished," U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said.

