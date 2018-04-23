Man arrested on attempted murder charge in Arkansas shooting that left 22-year-old critically hurt

Authorities in western Arkansas have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge in a shooting that left a 22-year-old with critical injuries.

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Taylor Street.

Police say the gunman, 25-year-old Jimmy Lee Foster of Clarksville, fled the scene before officers arrived and was found at a business on Main Street a short time later.

The victim, 22-year-old Emilio Cortez, was taken by ambulance to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center.

Cortez was reportedly in “critical condition but stable” as of Sunday afternoon. His exact condition was not known Monday.

Foster, who was being held without bail at the Johnson County jail, is expected to face additional charges, Police Department spokesman Larry Boggs said.

The investigation is ongoing, and a possible motive hasn’t been released.