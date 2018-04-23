Home / Latest News /
Motive unclear in Arkansas shooting; boy, 15, hit in head
This article was published today at 6:41 a.m.
Authorities say they don't yet know the motive in a shooting on Sunday night in Pine Bluff that injured a teenage boy.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment of a single gunshot wound to the head. There was no update on his condition on Monday morning.
Pine Bluff police said officers were investigating a report of gunshots in the area of 26th Avenue and Indiana Street shortly before 9 p.m. when they saw a car with its emergency flashers on.
The wounded teen boy was a passenger in the vehicle. The 28-year-old driver told investigators the car was stopped at a stop sign when shots were fired from a nearby gray vehicle, according to a news release from police.
A second passenger, a female whose name and age weren't released, was said to suffer minor injuries after being struck by debris.
No suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.
titleist10 says... April 23, 2018 at 6:46 a.m.
Drive by
