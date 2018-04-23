Motive unclear in Arkansas shooting; boy, 15, hit in head

Authorities say they don't yet know the motive in a shooting on Sunday night in Pine Bluff that injured a teenage boy.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment of a single gunshot wound to the head. There was no update on his condition on Monday morning.

Pine Bluff police said officers were investigating a report of gunshots in the area of 26th Avenue and Indiana Street shortly before 9 p.m. when they saw a car with its emergency flashers on.

The wounded teen boy was a passenger in the vehicle. The 28-year-old driver told investigators the car was stopped at a stop sign when shots were fired from a nearby gray vehicle, according to a news release from police.

A second passenger, a female whose name and age weren't released, was said to suffer minor injuries after being struck by debris.

No suspect information has been released, and no arrests have been made.