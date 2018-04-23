Naturals’ can’t capitalize with bases loaded, fall short against Drillers

TULSA, Okla. — Ariel Hernandez got Anderson Miller to ground out with the bases loaded to end the game, leading the Tulsa Drillers to an 8-6 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday.

With the game tied 4-4, the Drillers went out in front with four runs in the eighth inning on home runs by Kyle Garlick, Drew Jackson, and Yusniel Diaz.

The Naturals saw their comeback attempt come up short after Samir Duenez hit an RBI single and Elier Hernandez hit an RBI double in the ninth to cut the Tulsa lead to 8-6.

Josh Sborz (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and three hits over one inning.

He also struck out two and walked one. Franco Terrero (1-1) went two innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Garlick homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Jackson homered and singled, also stealing a base.

Nicky Lopez singled twice, scoring two runs for the Naturals.